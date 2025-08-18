Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan is NDA pick for Vice Presidential polls

CP Radakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra, was announced on Sunday as the National Democratic Alliance candidate for the Vice Presidential polls scheduled for September 9. The decision was taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s highest decision making body, the Parliamentary Board, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening. CP Radhakrishnan (ANI)

BJP president JP Nadda told the media that the decision to nominate the 68-year old Radhakrishnan, who was earlier the governor of Jharkhand (2023 to 2024) and had additional charge of Telangana and served as the lieutenant governor of Puducherry, was taken after “extensive discussions with the NDA partners”.

Nadda said senior leaders of the BJP had also reached out to the opposition parties to support the NDA’s nominee. “The opposition leaders conveyed to us that their decision to support the nominee will depend on the candidate…we are hopeful that the VP will be elected by consensus,” Nadda said.

Shortly after his name was announced, Radhakrishnan said on X, “My heartfelt thanks to our beloved People’s leader our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji , our beloved most respected Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, our beloved most respected Honourable Central Minister and @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji, our beloved most respected Honourable Parliamentary board members , our beloved most respected Honourable Central Ministers , our beloved most respected Honourable NDA partners for choosing me as their Vice Presidential Candidate. I am moved and touched beyond words for the confidence they have in me and giving me the opportunity to serve the Nation. I assure to work hard for the Nation until my last breath. Jai Hind!”

In a post on X, Modi said, “In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance.”

Radhakrishnan was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore and is a former state president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.

According to people aware of the details, the 11-member board, which met at the party headquarters in the Capital, had detailed discussions on the names that were shortlisted for the election.

Elections to pick the new VP will be held on September 9, and the last date for filing of nominations is August 21. The vacancy arose after the incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, announced a sudden resignation on July 21, citing health concerns.

The Parliamentary Board includes party president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sarbanand Sonowal, former Karnataka CM BS Yedyurappa, BL Santhosh, national general secretary (organisation) OBC cell chief K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and Satyanarayan Jatiya.

Earlier, on August 7, leaders of the NDA partners had authorised Modi and Nadda to choose the candidate for the upcoming election. At the meeting of NDA leaders held in Parliament, JDU leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh moved the proposal to authorise Modi and Nadda to make the selection, while TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu seconded it.

Commenting on Radhakrishnan’s candidature, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI, “He is a very good personality, non-controversial. He has a lot of experience. I extend my best wishes to him.”

Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD said, “From Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, one of India’s most respected philosophers and statesmen, to CP Radhakrishnan reflects the journey in our parliamentary democracy so far. Only time shall tell us whether the gentleman chosen as VP candidate desires to match S Radhakrishnan or complies with the desire of the ones who have chosen him to be there.”