Who is K Suresh, INDIA bloc's candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker post?

For the first time in decades, an election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post will be held on Wednesday owing to a lack of consensus between the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led INDIA bloc opposition. The Congress has fielded Kodikunnil Suresh as its Lok Sabha Speaker candidate against BJP's Om Birla. Follow Lok Sabha Speaker election live coverage Congress MP K Suresh, Opposition's candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker post

Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Deputy Speaker are elected through a consensus between the ruling party and the opposition. However, an indecision between the two promoted an election this time. Such an election for the post has been held only three times in history—1952, 1967, and 1976.

Reportedly, BJP's Birla has an edge over Congress' Suresh as the former has the backing of at least 293 MPs for the Lok Sabha Speaker election. While, the INDIA bloc has 233 members. According to reports, three independent members of the Lok Sabha will likely support the Opposition. Meanwhile, TMC, one of the parties from the INDIA bloc, has expressed disappointment over Suresh's nomination for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, saying that they were “not consulted”.

Who is K Suresh, Opposition's Lok Sabha Speaker post candidate?