Lok Sabha Speaker LIVE Updates: PM Modi to move motion to choose Om Birla as LS speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will move the motion in Lok Sabha to elect Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Om Birla as the speaker of the house. For the first time in decades, an election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post will take place on Wednesday because the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led INDIA opposition couldn't agree on a candidate. Previously, Lok Sabha Speaker elections have only occurred three times: in 1952, 1967, and 1976....Read More
Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker were chosen by consensus between the ruling party and the opposition. This contest will feature BJP's Om Birla, a three-time MP from Kota, Rajasthan, against Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term MP from Mavelikara, Kerala, and the longest-serving parliamentarian in the 18th Lok Sabha. Both the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress Party have issued directives to their members, requiring their presence in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday from 11 am until the end of the proceedings.
On the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, 262 newly elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were sworn in. Today, the remaining 281 new MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, will take their oaths. The election for the Speaker's post is set for Wednesday.
Latest highlights:
- The NDA rejected the INDIA bloc's request to have the Deputy Speaker position in exchange for their support to the NDA candidate.
- Initially, the INDIA bloc asked for the Deputy Speaker role. However, since the BJP did not clarify its stance, the INDIA bloc has nominated Congress MP K Suresh for the Speaker's position.
- K Suresh, from the INDIA bloc, is the longest-serving Lok Sabha MP, with 29 years of service. He won his eighth Lok Sabha election from Mavelikkara (Kerala) in 2024, having previously represented the seat four times. Apart from his parliamentary roles, K Suresh holds important positions in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), where he serves as the working-president. He was also the chief whip of the Congress Parliamentary Party during the 17th Lok Sabha.
- President Droupadi Murmu will address both houses of Parliament on June 27. After her address, both houses will discuss and pass the motion of thanks. PM Modi will respond to this discussion in both houses next week.
Lok Sabha session LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge on Rahul Gandhi becoming LoP
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday praised the appointment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and said that the House of the People shall truly reflect the aspirations of the last person standing, with Rahul Gandhi becoming their voice.
Congress on Tuesday declared that Rahul Gandhi, party's MP from Raebareli will be Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha, ending the 10-year spell of no LoP in the Lower House since 2014.
"In the 18th Lok Sabha, the House of the People shall truly reflect the aspirations of the last person standing, with Rahul Gandhi becoming their voice," Kharge posted on X.
