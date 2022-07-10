Who is YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, Flying Beast, arrested for Metro station birthday party? 10 things to know

Gaurav Taneja, a famous YouTuber who goes by the name Flying Beast, was arrested on Saturday for creating a stampede-like situation in Noida Sector 51 Metro station by celebrating his birthday. The YouTuber had booked a Metro rail coach for his birthday celebration and was informed that the capacity of the train would be 200 people, 50 people for each coach, but the YouTuber informed all his followers about the celebration and a large crowd gathered on the road throwing the traffic out of gear.

Gaurav Taneja is not new to controversies. On his social media videos, he and his wife who is also a YouTuber made several disputed claims.

Here are 10 things to know about Gaurav Taneja:

1. Gaurav Taneja claims is a former pilot and claims to be a nutritionist as well. He has also claimed to study law at Delhi University.

2. Gaurav claims to be an alumnus of IIT-KGP where he studied civil engineering.

3. A few months ago, Gaurav Taneja was trolled on social media after he posted the photo of his house-warming puja and wrote regular havan is a natural antidote to pollution. "Hinduism is a science-based way of life. On 3 dec, 1984, two families remained unaffected from Bhopal gas leak. They performed regular havan....," he wrote.



4. The YouTuber has 7.58 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

5. Gaurav Taneja was an Air Asia pilot and claimed that he was suspended by the airline for pointing out violations at the airline. In a video in 2020, he also pointed out the issues that he had flagged.

6. Gaurav Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja is also a social media influencer and a pilot. They got married in 2015 and have two children.

7. The celebrity couple made their television debut in Smart Jodi programme.

8. Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee run three YouTube channels: FitMuscle TV, Flying Beast and Rasbhari ke Papa.

9. Gaurav and Ritu met former US president Barack Obama in Singapore in 2019.

10. On July 1, when the Supreme Court condemned former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's "loose tongue" that set the country on fire, Gaurav Taneja tweeted, "Black day for Bharat!! The highest institution has justified an act of terror."

