Youtuber held for violating Section 144 in Noida

A YouTuber was held by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), currently in force in the district. Gaurav Taneja was booked under sections pertaining to wrongful restraint and disobedience to order of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

According to officials of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), Taneja’s manager booked a Metro train coach to celebrate his birthday. “We received a booking for one Gaurav Taneja a month ago and informed him that the capacity of a Metro train is 200 people (50 people for each coach). We also informed him of Section 144 imposed in the district. We told him to inform the local police station so that arrangements can be made in case a large number of people gather,” said Nisha Wadhawan, officer on special duty, NMRC.

According to police, Taneja neither sought permission nor did he inform the local police about the event. An FIR was registered against him at the Sector 49 police station after hundreds of his fans blocked the road in front of the Sector 51 Metro station on Saturday.

“Taneja informed his 3.3 million followers on Instagram that he will be celebrating his 36th birthday on the Noida Metro,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police.

“Taneja reached the spot opposite the Sector 51 Metro station at around 2pm. A large crowd had gathered on the road going towards Sector 71 and traffic was blocked. Following this, police took cognisance of the matter”, Singh said. HT tried to contact Taneja for a comment, but he was not reachable.

