Who was Lasya Nanditha, BRS lawmaker killed in road accident in Hyderabad?

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA G Lasya Nanditha was killed in a road accident in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Friday morning. Nandita was returning to the city when the accident took place. According to the police, the driver of the vehicle – Maruti XL6 – lost control and rammed into the metal barrier on the left side of the expressway, killing the BRS MLA on the spot. However, the car driver was admitted to a nearby private hospital in Patancheru and is in critical condition at present. Lasya Nanditha (X/Revanth Reddy)

Who is BRS lawmaker Lasya Nanditha?

Born in 1986 in Hyderabad, Lasya Nanditha made her entry into politics around a decade ago.

G Lasya Nanditha is the daughter of former BRS legislator late G Sayanna.

She was a former corporator in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation from the Kavadiguda division.

She was elected from the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency in the assembly elections last November.

Nanditha was given the BRS ticket from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency after the death of her father Sayanna, a five-time MLA from the constituency.

Nanditha clinched victory in the 2023 Telangana assembly elections by defeating Ganesh N of BJP by 17,169 votes.

Condoling the death of the BRS MLA, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy wrote on X, "The untimely death of legislator Lasya Nandita left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nandita's father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year... It is very sad that Nandita also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family...I pray to God to rest her soul in peace"

Nanditha had escaped a similar road accident at Marriguda junction on February 13 while she was returning from a public rally. A car with a drunk driver rammed into her vehicle as she was returning to Hyderabad.

