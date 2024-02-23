BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha, 37, killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi lawmaker G Lasya Nanditha (37) was killed in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Patancheru of Telangana’s Sangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday, the police said. G Lasya Nanditha.

Nandita was returning to the city when the accident took place around 6.30am.

“The driver of the Sports Utility Vehicle – Maruti XL6 – appears to have lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the metal barrier on the left side of the expressway, killing her on the spot,” the police official said.

The car driver, who also sustained serious injuries, was shifted to the nearby private hospital in Patancheru and his condition is said to be critical.

Nanditha, daughter of former BRS legislator late G Sayanna, was elected from Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency in the assembly elections last November by defeating G Vennela, daughter of revolutionary balladeer Gaddar.

Sayanna, a five-time MLA from the constituency, died of illness on February 19 last year. The BRS gave the ticket to Nanditha since she had been active with party activities and was serving as a corporator in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation from Kavadiguda division.

Nanditha had narrowly escaped with minor injuries in a similar road accident at Marriguda junction on February 13, when she was returning from attending a public rally of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A white car with a drunk driver at wheel rammed into her vehicle as she was returning to Hyderabad.

She tweeted later by saying, “Was involved in an accident on the way back from Nalgonda. I’m okay, and there’s nothing to worry about. Grateful for everyone’s concern and support.”