Why Akhilesh Yadav's Diwali-Christmas parallel has sparked political row

A political row erupted after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks on Diwali celebrations, where he drew parallels with Christmas festivities around the world. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (ANI) The SP chief's suggestion — that India should "learn" from how cities celebrate Christmas — has received sharp criticism from BJP and the VHP. Speaking about how festivals are celebrated globally, Yadav said, “I don't want to give a suggestion. But I will give one suggestion in the name of Lord Ram. Across the world, all cities get illuminated during Christmas, and that goes on for months. We should learn from them. Why do we have to spend money on lamps and candles and put so much thought into it?" Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath-led state government, he added, “What can we expect from this government; it should be removed. We will make sure that there are more beautiful lights.” The SP leader made the remark as Ayodhya is set to celebrate Deepotsav tradition, lighting over 26 lakh lamps to set a Guinness world record to celebrate Diwali.

BJP's ire on Akhilesh's remarks Akhilesh's comments sparked strong reactions from BJP and VHP leaders, who accused Yadav of insulting Hindu traditions. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “This statement of Akhilesh Yadav is condemnable - that he finds lighting diyas problematic. This is something influenced by DMK's 'eradication of Sanatan' stand and Rahul Gandhi's remark about Hindu dharma. These are the people who were against the Ram temple and are now against celebrating Diwali.”