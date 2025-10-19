Why Akhilesh Yadav's Diwali-Christmas parallel has sparked political row

A political row erupted after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks on Diwali celebrations, where he drew parallels with Christmas festivities around the world.
The SP chief's suggestion — that India should "learn" from how cities celebrate Christmas — has received sharp criticism from BJP and the VHP.
Speaking about how festivals are celebrated globally, Yadav said, “I don't want to give a suggestion. But I will give one suggestion in the name of Lord Ram. Across the world, all cities get illuminated during Christmas, and that goes on for months. We should learn from them. Why do we have to spend money on lamps and candles and put so much thought into it?"
Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath-led state government, he added, “What can we expect from this government; it should be removed. We will make sure that there are more beautiful lights.”
The SP leader made the remark as Ayodhya is set to celebrate Deepotsav tradition, lighting over 26 lakh lamps to set a Guinness world record to celebrate Diwali.
BJP's ire on Akhilesh's remarks
Akhilesh's comments sparked strong reactions from BJP and VHP leaders, who accused Yadav of insulting Hindu traditions.
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “This statement of Akhilesh Yadav is condemnable - that he finds lighting diyas problematic. This is something influenced by DMK's 'eradication of Sanatan' stand and Rahul Gandhi's remark about Hindu dharma. These are the people who were against the Ram temple and are now against celebrating Diwali.”
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla echoed similar sentiments, saying, “A party with a history of opposing the Ram Mandir movement, keeping Ayodhya in darkness for years, and even taking pride in attacking Ram Bhakts, is now opposing the city’s decoration for Deepotsav."
“When they held the Saifai celebration, which did not benefit the common people, they felt proud. But in Ayodhya, where thousands of small vendors are earning a living, some are expressing discontent," he added.
BJP leader Amit Malviya also weighed in, saying, “Diwali is a symbol of our cultural and spiritual values, it is not just a festival of lights, but it conveys the message of the victory of light over darkness.”
“Diyas and candles are part of our tradition, embodying the spirit and devotion of every household. Calling them a ‘waste of money’ is not only inappropriate but also an insult to Hindu faith. Instead of comparing festivals, Akhilesh Yadav should respect India’s diverse traditions — this is true secularism," he added.
VHP responds to Akhilesh Yadav's remarks
VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also criticised Yadav’s remarks in a post on X.
“Just listen, this former Chief Minister of UP is praising Christmas on the occasion of Diwali. The rows of diyas have burned his heart so much that he is preaching to 1 billion Hindus, saying 'Don't waste money on diyas and candles, learn from Christmas,’” he wrote.
He went on to say, “When Christianity didn't even exist, Diwali was already being celebrated with rituals and traditions. Now, Hindu society is being told to learn from Christians! On the sacred land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, illegal religious conversions have flourished under the protection of such leaders who filled their cabinets with criminals and extremists.”