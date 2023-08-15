Independence Day: Why didn't Mallikarjun Kharge attend PM Modi's address? Congress explains amid criticism

The Congres clarified that it was not possible for party president Mallikarjun Kharge to reach the party headquarters for the flag hoisting function in time from the Red Fort and that's why he didn't attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address on Tuesday morning. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.(PTI file)

A chair reserved for Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was seen empty during the Independence Day function at the Red Fort. Kharge's absence triggered a backlash, with the Bharatiya Janata Party criticising him.

"Apparently the BJP is upset that @kharge ji was not present at the PM’s Red Fort speech.

▪️Does the PM realise that his route arrangements would have made it impossible for Kharge Sahib to reach the Party HQ for the Flag hoisting function in time? ▪️Do we not have the independence of hoisting the Flag at our headquarters on Independence Day?" Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Kharge unfurled the national flag at his residence and later at the Congress headquarters where the Independence Day function was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore said they celebrated Independence Day with the people of the country.

"When Lok Sabha opposition leader suspended... When MPs are suspended for an indefinite period... When opposition leaders' speeches are expunged if we mention Adani... When mikes are switched off... what else we can do? We celebrate Independence Day with people," he said.

On his absence from the Red Fort ceremony, Kharge later told reporters, "Firstly, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the Tricolour at my residence at 9.20am as per protocols. Then I had to come to the Congress office and hoist the Tricolour here too. So, I could not have reached here. The security is so tight that they don't let anyone else leave before the PM leaves...I thought that I will not be able to reach here on time...I thought it better to not go there to the security situation and lack of time."

When asked about the Congress chief missing from Independence Day celebrations, veteran Congress leader Meira Kumar said, "Kharge Sahab came here (AICC HQ) and addressed us. He encouraged us and the people of the country. He spoke about how did the Congress and big leaders attain freedom for the country and build the country."

On Modi's attack on dynasty politics, Kumar said, “Elections are held here, those who win stay in politics. What is dynasty here?…”

Modi, addressing the 77th Independence Day function from the ramparts of Red Fort, said corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country and noted that political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – “party of the family, by the family and for the family”.

Modi said there is a need to fight corruption, dynasty and appeasement.

