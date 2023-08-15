Glad Kharge recovered immediately: BJP's dig as Cong chief missed Red Fort event

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's absence at the 77th Independence Day celebration ar Red Fort triggered a fresh slugfest as BJP noted how the Congress chief 'recovered immediately' from the illness that was believed to be the reason for Kharge's absence at Red Fort on Tuesday. Kharge, however, was present at the Independence Day celebration at the Congress headquarters where he gave a speech. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he had eye-related problems for which he could not attend the Independence Day event at Red Fort on Tuesday.

"Sources were saying Kharge ji was unwell hence couldn’t come for #IndependenceDay program but I’m glad he recovered immediately and started giving speech at AICC HQ where he was able to do flag hoisting," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Why did Mallikarjun Kharge not attend I-Day event at Red Fort?

Initially, there was no official statement on Mallikarjun Kharge's absence but it was reported that he was not well. But then he was seen attending the flag hoisting programme at the party headquarters. Kharge later explained that he had some eye-related problems and he was also pressed for time. Kharge said he had to hoist the flag at 9.20am at his residence and then had to come to the party office. "The security is so tight that they don't let anyone else leave before the PM leaves...I thought that I will not be able to reach here on time...I thought it better to not go there to security situation and lack of time," Kharge said.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said it does not matter as many ministers were not present at the Red Fort event. "Mallikarjun Kharge ji was busy in the Independence day programmes of the party at the party office," Shukla said.

This was the first Independence Day celebration after Kharge became the president of the Congress.

