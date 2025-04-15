Why does India rarely discuss Pakistan publicly? S Jaishankar's 'precious time' reply

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the Mumbai terror attack was the turning point in India's bilateral relationship with Pakistan. Asked why the Indian government rarely discusses Pakistan publicly anymore, Jaishankar explained that there was no need to waste "precious time" on them. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar during an interaction with students.(PTI)

"India has changed. I wish I could say that Pakistan has changed. They, unfortunately, in many ways, are continuing their bad habits. I would say the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack was the turning point. I think that was when the Indian public, across political parties, said this is too much," he said.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists launched attacks at multiple locations in Mumbai, killing 166 people.

S Jaishankar said that after the government was changed in 2014, Pakistan got a firm message that peddling terrorism would have consequences.

He said since then, India's standing has grown in the world, but Pakistan's hasn't.

"During this period, we have grown economically and politically, and our standing in the world has improved. But Pakistan continued the old playbook," he said.

S Jaishankar on Pakistan's role in Afghanistan

He said Pakistan was trying to gain something from the conflict in Afghanistan when the US and NATO were present there.

"Pakistan was playing a double game. It was with both the Taliban and also with the other side. But, when the Americans left, the double game could not be sustained.

"Whatever benefits they were getting out of the double game that also went down. Moreover, the very terrorism industry they had promoted came back to bite them," S Jaishankar added.

He said while New Delhi's brand is technology, Pakistan is associated with terrorism.

"Our brand today is technology. That is the difference. We will respond if terrorism happens, but why should I spend my precious time on them?" asked the minister.

With inputs from PTI