Why has Enforcement Directorate summoned Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa and Sonu Sood? Details

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, along with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged illegal online betting apps. Security personnel stand guard outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi.(HT File)

The three have been asked to appear before investigators in Delhi next week to record their statements under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the schedule, Uthappa is to depose on September 22, Yuvraj Singh on September 23, and Sood on September 24.

Expanding probe into 1xBet

The investigation centres around the betting platform 1xBet, which the agency believes was used to route funds and generate illegal gains through betting operations, reported PTI.

Investigators suspect that the app not only duped thousands of users but also facilitated large-scale tax evasion.

Over the past few weeks, the Enforcement Directorate has questioned several cricketers and film personalities in connection with the case. Former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan have already appeared before investigators.

On Monday, former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty’s statement was recorded, while Bengali actor Ankush Hazra responded to his summons on Tuesday.

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who is listed as the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, has been asked to appear but has not yet responded to her scheduled date.

The company, however, describes itself as a “globally recognised bookmaker” with nearly two decades in the betting industry, claiming to offer betting opportunities on thousands of sporting events. Its app and website are available in 70 languages.

Wider crackdown on online betting

This is not the first time Indian agencies have moved against illegal betting apps. Earlier this year, the ED carried out searches in multiple states against firms allegedly linked to offshore platforms.

In several cases, investigators have alleged that such apps exploit regulatory gaps, using digital wallets and cryptocurrencies to bypass financial scrutiny.

With PTI inputs