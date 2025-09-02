Why KCR suspended daughter K Kavitha from BRS: 5 key points

It was Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to suspend his daughter and MLC K Kavitha from the party for her alleged anti-party activities. KCR's daughter K Kavitha'S behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities are hurting the BRS, the party said.(PTI file)

KCR has decided to suspend her with immediate effect, party general secretary T Ravinder Rao and another general secretary (in charge for disciplinary affairs) Soma Bharat Kumar said in a communication to the media.

Kavitha's behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities are hurting the BRS. The leadership has taken serious note of it, it said.

What led to against K Kavitha's suspension

On Monday, K Kavitha made serious allegations against her cousins – former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Rao – that they had amassed huge assets while making her father a scapegoat in the alleged scam in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Kavitha said there was no meaning in the existence of the BRS when the party president was made an accused in the case of alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, which the Central Bureau of Investigation is currently probing. “When KCR is forced to face a CBI inquiry, does it even matter whether the BRS survives or not?” she asked.

Kavitha directly accused Harish Rao and Santosh of being responsible for irregularities, if any, in the construction of Kaleshwaram irrigation project. “It was Harish Rao and Santosh Rao who handled key aspects of the project. They accumulated huge assets blinding KCR. They are the anacondas of corruption,” she alleged.

The Telangana government has decided to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project issue. The government has already constituted a commission, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, to investigate alleged irregularities, misuse of public funds, and corruption in the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages in the Kaleshwaram project.

Kavitha had been facing the heat in the party ever since she was arrested by the CBI and jailed for nearly six months in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case from March 16 to August 24, 2024. She returned to active politics and took up the cause of the OBCs independently, much to the chagrin of the party leadership.

With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu in Hyderabad