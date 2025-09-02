BRS MLC Kavitha blames cousins for Kaleshwaram irregularities

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday triggered a major uproar in the party by accusing her cousins – former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Rao of alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. (HT PHOTO)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday triggered a major uproar in the party by accusing her cousins – former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Rao – for amassing huge assets while making her father and party president K Chandrasekhar Rao as a scapegoat in the alleged scam in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Kavitha, who landed in Hyderabad after her 10-day trip to the US, strong exception to chief minister A Revanth Reddy ordering a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

“When a great leader like KCR is forced to face a CBI inquiry, does it even matter whether the BRS survives or not?” she asked, while addressing a press conference at her residence.

She directly accused Harish Rao and Santosh of being responsible for irregularities, if any, in the construction of Kaleshwaram irrigation project. “KCR is being scapegoated. It was Harish Rao and Santosh Rao who handled key aspects of the project. They accumulated huge assets blinding KCR. They are the anacondas of corruption,” she alleged.

Kavitha said that KCR had done so much for Telangana that he barely even cared for his own well-being. She expressed pain that a CBI probe was being ordered against her father, lamenting that the man celebrated as the hero who achieved Telangana was now being dragged through the mud.

“From now on, will everyone call KCR a CBI case?” she asked. She warned that if her father’s reputation was tarnished, it would also damage their family’s honour.

Reiterating that Harish Rao and Santosh played a major role in the Kaleshwaram project, Kavitha said that they, along with contractor Megha Krishna Reddy, were responsible for the current situation.

She claimed that Harish Rao’s removal as irrigation minister during the second term of the BRS was a consequence of his alleged role in the Kaleshwaram irregularities. She also accused detractors of spreading “false propaganda” against her on social media to tarnish her image.

She questioned why the party itself was not responding strongly to the investigation, saying that losing an election is one thing, but losing one’s honour is far worse. “Why has the BRS not called for a Telangana bandh when Revanth Reddy announced a CBI probe into Kaleshwaram?” she asked.

Kavitha asserted that she would remain independent and demanded a direct inquiry into those she had named, claiming that the real facts would then come out.

KAVITHA ELECTED HMS PRESIDENT

Meanwhile, Kavitha was on Sunday unanimously elected as the honorary president of Hindustan Mazdoor Sangh (HMS), one of the trade unions in the Singareni Collieries.

At its general body meeting held in Srirampur, Mancherial district, HMS general secretary Riaz Ahmed proposed her name for the honorary position, which was unanimously approved by the members.

Kavitha became the second leader from the BRS to be elected to the post after former home minister N. Narasimha Reddy.

Her election comes a few days after she was removed from the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), apparently by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership, and replaced by former Minister Koppula Eashwar.