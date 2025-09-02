BRS suspends KCR's daughter K Kavitha over ‘anti-party activities’

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday suspended party MLC K Kavitha, citing her “recent behaviour” and “ongoing anti-party activities.” Party president K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to suspend Kavitha with immediate effect, the BRS said in a statement. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (HT file)

"The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party president K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect," the BRS statement said.

The suspension comes hours after Kavitha on Monday, making serious allegations against her cousins – former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Rao – that they had amassed huge assets while making her father a scapegoat in the alleged scam in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Kavitha said there was no meaning in the existence of the BRS when the party president was made an accused in the case related to alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, the probe of which was entrusted to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“When KCR is forced to face a CBI inquiry, does it even matter whether the BRS survives or not?” she asked.

She directly accused Harish Rao and Santosh of being responsible for irregularities, if any, in the construction of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. “It was Harish Rao and Santosh Rao who handled key aspects of the project. They accumulated huge assets blinding KCR. They are the anacondas of corruption,” she alleged.

Kavitha, who had been facing the heat in the party ever since she was arrested by the CBI and jailed for nearly six months for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy scam from March 16 to August 24, 2024. After being in hibernation for four months, she returned to active politics and took up the cause of the OBCs independently, much to the chagrin of the party leadership.