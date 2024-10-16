Why Omar Abdullah chose Surinder Kumar Choudhary as his deputy in Jammu and Kashmir

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today took oath as the new chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Surinder Kumar Choudhary, a Jammu native who joined the party after quitting the BJP, has been chosen as the deputy chief minister of the union territory. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha with chief minister Omar Abdullah and other members of his cabinet at the swearing-in ceremony of the new J&K government in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Abdullah took the oath of office along with five ministers – Sakina Masood (Itoo), Javed Dar, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary and Satish Sharma.

Omar Abdullah later revealed why Surinder Kumar Choudhary was chosen as his deputy.

He said he didn't want the people of Jammu to feel that they didn't have a voice.

"I had said that we will not allow Jammu to feel that they do not have a voice or representatives in this government," he said.

"I have chosen a deputy chief minister from Jammu so that the people of Jammu feel that this government is as much theirs as it is of the rest," he added.

Choudhary defeated BJP's Ravinder Raina in Nowshera by 7819 seats.

He is the only National Conference MLA in Hindu-dominated areas.

He had quit the BJP last year accusing some leaders of the party of being involved in nepotism.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah assumed the charge of the chief minister today. He visited the Civil Secretariat.

"I'm back," Abdullah posted on X with photographs of him in his office chair.

Abdullah, who had also served as chief minister between 2009 and 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, held an introductory meeting with the administrative secretaries to set the tone for his new administration.

The meeting was attended by Surinder Kumar Choudhary, along with ministers Sakeena Masood Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and all administrative Secretaries of departments were also present in the meeting.

The National Conference won 42 seats. Its alliance partners, Congress, won 6 seats. It formed a government in the 90-member assembly with support from the Congress and independent MLAs.

The Congress, meanwhile, hasn't joined the government yet.

