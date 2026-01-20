Why Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly on day 1?

A fresh flashpoint erupted between Raj Bhavan and the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday after Governor RN Ravi declined to read the customary address and stormed out of the Assembly, accusing the House of denying him the opportunity to speak. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and chief minister MK Stalin. (ANI File Photo)

What happened inside the House As proceedings began at 9.30 am, Speaker M Appavu asked the Governor to adhere to established constitutional convention and read only the address prepared and approved by the state cabinet.

Amid objections from treasury benches, the Speaker asserted that only elected members were entitled to express opinions on the floor of the House.

Governor Ravi objected from the well, saying it was “unfortunate” that his speech was being interrupted. He also alleged that the National Anthem had not been given due respect and claimed his mic was repeatedly switched off. Shortly thereafter, he walked out without completing, or formally delivering, the address.

Raj Bhavan's explanation Soon after the walkout, Lok Bhavan, the Governor’s office, issued a detailed statement justifying the decision. It alleged that:

The Governor was not allowed to speak and his microphone was repeatedly switched off.

The prepared address contained “numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements”.

Several “crucial issues troubling the people” were ignored in the speech text. Among the objections raised were the state government’s claim of attracting over ₹12 lakh crore in investments, which Raj Bhavan described as inaccurate, alleging that many memoranda of understanding remain only on paper and that Tamil Nadu’s foreign direct investment ranking has slipped from fourth to sixth among states.

The statement also flagged what it called serious omissions, including:

A sharp rise in crimes against women, citing a 55% increase in POCSO cases and a 33% rise in sexual molestation.

Growing narcotics and drug abuse among youth, allegedly linked to over 2,000 suicides annually.

Increasing atrocities against Dalits and sexual violence against Dalit women.

Nearly 20,000 suicides in the state in a year, which the statement claimed has led to Tamil Nadu being referred to as the “suicide capital of India”.

Declining education standards, with more than 50% faculty posts vacant.

Defunct village panchayats due to delayed local body elections.

Thousands of temples without boards of trustees, allegedly in violation of court directions.

Stress in the MSME sector and widespread employee discontent across departments. Raj Bhavan also reiterated its allegation that the National Anthem was “yet again insulted” and a fundamental constitutional duty disregarded.

Government and DMK response Chief minister MK Stalin accused the Governor of disrespecting long-standing legislative traditions and said his conduct insulted the Assembly’s dignity. He invoked a remark by DMK founder CN Annadurai, questioning the very necessity of Governors in states.

Stalin maintained that the government had not disrespected the Governor or his office and alleged that it was Ravi who had failed to respect the sentiments of the Tamil people.

Despite the walkout, the Speaker informed the House that the Governor had been formally apprised of the protocol. The chief minister then moved a resolution to place the Governor’s address on record, even though it had not been read.