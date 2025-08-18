Centre-appointed Governor Ravi doing ‘cheap politics’: Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday slammed governor RN Ravi for indulging in “cheap politics” worse than the opposition as accused him of spreading “rumours” about the DMK-led state government. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin during the launch of an instant crop loan scheme, in Dharmapuri district,on Sunday. (PTI)

“I don’t care about what the opposition says, that’s their job. But, do you know who is cheaper than them? The Centre-appointed Governor Ravi,” Stalin said after inaugurating projects in Dharmapuri district.

Raj Bhavan did not respond to Stalin’s remarks.

Stalin also accused the governor of spreading rumours about his government, “He sits in the Raj Bhavan to spread rumours about the DMK government. He will not give approval for state schemes, he will agree to print non-existent (wrong) ‘Thirukural’ (couplets written by Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar), he disrespects our ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ (Tamil anthem), he gives false information about Tamil Nadu’s education, health, women’s safety and law and order and stirs panic,” the CM said.

Stalin’s attack comes amid a heightened standoff between the governor and the Tamil Nadu government. It also comes days after Ravi, in his speech on the eve of Independence Day, expressed concerns over challenges faced by the state.

Ravi had said Tamil Nadu was facing four major challenges: Educational and social discrimination of the poor and marginalised; alarming rise in suicides; fast spreading drug abuse among youth; and steep rise in rape and other sexual offences against women and girls.

The DMK reacted sharply, accusing the Governor of making false allegations to malign the state government.

“Tamil Nadu is the forerunner in India. It’s not just our claim, even the BJP-led Union government has released data that shows that our state is doing way better than BJP ruled states. Unable to accept this fact, he is angry and irritated, so the governor is whining against us in public events,” Stalin said. “Tamil Nadu is the number 2 state in the school education system in India. Only because our state is peaceful, we have been able to sign ₹10-crore worth of investments in the last four years.

As regards women’s safety, citing National Crime Records Bureau statistics of 2022, he claimed BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh tops in crimes against women. Therefore, the governor should target BJP-ruled states, Stalin said.

Stalin said Ravi should continue in Tamil Nadu “as it is good for us”.

“He is effectively ensuring that our fire for the language, race and ideology burns bright. Let him talk, I am not bothered. I am only bothered about you, want to be truthful to you who have voted for us,” he said.

During the event, the CM launched a Cooperative department initiative to provide interest-free crop loans to farmers applying online.

An official release said the government had earlier announced that the pilot scheme will be launched in Dharmapuri before expanding it across the state. The effort involves disbursing the loan the same day it is applied online.

The Stalin-led party and its allies had also boycotted the Governor’s “At Home” reception hosted on Independence Day.

