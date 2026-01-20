Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Tamil Nadu Governor walks out of assembly on day 1, cites disrespect to national anthem

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi left the Legislative Assembly without delivering his customary address, leading to tensions with the House.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 10:02 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday walked out of the Legislative Assembly without delivering the customary address on the opening day of the first session of the year, triggering a sharp confrontation between Raj Bhavan and the House.

    Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi in Chennai. (HT Photo)
    Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi in Chennai. (HT Photo)

    As proceedings began, Speaker M Appavu urged the Governor to adhere to established rules and conventions and read out only the customary address approved by the state government. The Speaker’s intervention followed objections from treasury benches over portions of the Governor’s prepared speech.

    Responding from the well of the House, Governor Ravi said it was “unfortunate” that his address was interrupted. He expressed displeasure over the manner in which proceedings unfolded, stating, “I am disappointed. The National Anthem was not given due respect.”

    Soon after making the remarks, the Governor walked out of the Assembly without completing, or formally delivering, the customary address.

    recommendedIcon
    Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, BJP president election 2026 and Karnataka DGP suspended news on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Tamil Nadu Governor Walks Out Of Assembly On Day 1, Cites Disrespect To National Anthem
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes