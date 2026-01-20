Tamil Nadu Governor walks out of assembly on day 1, cites disrespect to national anthem

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday walked out of the Legislative Assembly without delivering the customary address on the opening day of the first session of the year, triggering a sharp confrontation between Raj Bhavan and the House. Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi in Chennai. (HT Photo)

As proceedings began, Speaker M Appavu urged the Governor to adhere to established rules and conventions and read out only the customary address approved by the state government. The Speaker’s intervention followed objections from treasury benches over portions of the Governor’s prepared speech.

Responding from the well of the House, Governor Ravi said it was “unfortunate” that his address was interrupted. He expressed displeasure over the manner in which proceedings unfolded, stating, “I am disappointed. The National Anthem was not given due respect.”

Soon after making the remarks, the Governor walked out of the Assembly without completing, or formally delivering, the customary address.