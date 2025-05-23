Will meet PM Modi '50 times' for state funds, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said he was prepared to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi up to "50 times" to secure necessary funds and project permissions for the state. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.(X/PMO)

Addressing a gathering at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district, Reddy emphasised the importance of cooperation from both the Centre and the opposition for attracting investments and fostering development in the state.

He also urged Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the House and engage in discussions on pertinent issues.

“Politics are done only during election time. My aim is to develop this region after the elections. We will take the Centre's support. We will meet Narendra Modi not once, even 50 times. We will secure the funds that should come to us. We will get the permissions required,” Reddy said.

Revanth Reddy accused KCR of "neglecting" the state's development during his tenure and being confined to his farmhouse. He stressed the need to boost the state's income and create wealth by setting up industrial parks besides strengthening the Pharma and IT sectors.

The Chief Minister recalled the association of Medak district with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who contested the Lok Sabha seat from there in 1980. “Medak district and Indira Gandhi are inseparable. She sacrificed her life for this country while representing this constituency,” he said.

He alleged that the work at the NIMZ (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone), Zaheerabad slowed down during the previous BRS regime.

Reddy assured that over 5,000 houses under Indiramma housing scheme, will be allotted to those who lost their lands during the land acquisition for NIMZ. Earlier at a programme, the CM said his government would implement welfare programmes and work for social justice by taking inspiration from 12th century philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara.

After inaugurating a statue of Basaveshwara near Zaheerabad, he noted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had highlighted the message of social justice of Basaveshwara and the need for conducting caste census, during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Basaveshwara's message is an inspiration for the Congress government in implementing programmes for social welfare and social justice, he said. During his visit to Sangareddy district, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a Kendriya Vidyalaya at Machnoor.