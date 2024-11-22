‘Will study US indictment report, act on it’: CM Chandrababu Naidu on bribery charges against Adani, Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that the state government is in possession of the indictment order filed in the United States against industrialist Gautam Adani.



The indictment order submitted by US Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Adani met the then chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2021, and offered bribes worth $200 million to state government officials.



In 2021, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government was in power in the state.



According to a PTI report, Naidu told the Andhra assembly,"I have all the chargesheet reports filed there (US). It is in the public domain. Will study it (the allegations and indictment). Will act on it and inform you.



He noted that over the past five months, the TDP-led government has been discussing the alleged corruption that took place between 2019 and 2024.

Highlighting that the allegations involving the YSRCP regime and Adani group, have hurt the prestige and brand image of the southern state, Naidu termed it as a "very sad development".

Some members of the House wanted former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to be held accountable if the charges against him were proven.

YSRCP rejects allegations

Rejecting the charges levelled by the US securities regulator, the YSR Congress Party said its government had no direct agreement with Adani Group and the power sale pact signed in 2021 was between the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) and AP Discoms.



In a statement, the party said the power procurement of 7,000 MW was approved by AP Electricity Regulatory Commission in November, 2021 after which the Power Sale Agreement (PSA) was signed on December 1, 2021 between SECI and AP Discoms.



“It is necessary to mention that SECI is a Government of India enterprise. There is no direct agreement between AP DISCOMs and any other entities including those belonging to the Adani group. Therefore, the allegations made on the state government in the light of the indictment are incorrect,” the YSRCP said in a statement.



