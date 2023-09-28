‘Will the PM resign if CBI fails?’: Delhi CM Kejriwal's sharp comeback on residence renovation case

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a sharp attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the allegations of him renovating his official residence at a cost allegedly to the tune of ₹45 crore. Breaking his silence on the matter, Kejriwal probed if Narendra Modi would resign as a Prime Minsiter if the Central Bureau of India (CBI), tasked to investigate the matter, fail to discover evidence warranting the case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

The Union home ministry on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the allegations raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that the Delhi government, during the period when the country was reeling under the impact of Covid-19, spent ₹45 crore to renovate his official residence. The probe agency later registered a preliminary enquiry into the alleged irregularities.

While welcoming the move to carry out a CBI-level probe into the matter, Kejriwal asserted that the investigating agency ‘will not find anything’. "Kejriwal will not bow down no matter how many fake investigations are initiated," he told reporters, adding that PM Modi is ‘nervous’.

“Just as nothing was found in all the previous inquiries, similarly if nothing is found in this inquiry too, will he (PM Modi) resign for making a false inquiry?” he asked.

The Delhi CM claimed that over 50 such enquiries have been initiated against him regarding issue ranging from the liquor policy, education and transportation.

"They registered more than 33 cases against me. They have been investigating for the last 8 years, since I became the chief minister of Delhi, but nothing has been found. They have started this new inquiry. I welcome this too, as nothing will be found," he added.

BJP had earlier alleged that the Delhi government spent nearly ₹45 crore to renovate his official residence. Later, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered the Chief Secretary of Delhi to submit a report on the matter. The report later found a prima facie irregulaties in the renovation work which promted Saxena to ask for a CBI probe in the matter.

