‘With 400 seats…’: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Krishna Janambhoomi, Gyanvapi promise

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday promised that if the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, NDA, wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, it will “construct temples at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura and the mosque in Varanasi.” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses an election rally for the Lok Sabha polls. (Pitamber Newar /ANI)

There is a decades-old dispute between Hindu and Muslim sides over Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

On the other hand, local priests have petitioned to worship in Gyanvapi mosque complex, claiming it was originally part of the Kashi Vishwanath temple demolished by Aurangzeb.

"Give 400 seats to Modi-ji, we will raise temples at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura and the Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi (Varanasi)," Assam CM Sarma said, addressing a public meeting in Jharkhand's Bokaro in favour of BJP candidate Dhullo Mahto, ANI reported.

"Our work is still incomplete. Still today, at Krishna Janambhoomi, there is a Shahi Eidgah. In place of a Gyanvapi Mandir, there is a Gyanvapi Masjid. Modi-ji ko 400 seat dijiye, hame Krishna ka janabhoomi bhi banana hai aur Gyanvapi Mandir bhi banana hai (give 400 seats to PM Modi as we have to accomplish our unfinished tasks of building temples at Krishna Janmabhoomi and at the Gyanvapi mosque," he added.

'With 300 seats, we freed Ram Lalla from the makeshift tent': Sarma

Sarma said that after securing 300 seats in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "We freed Ram Lalla from the makeshift tent and helped him return to take his throne," Sarma said, lauding the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Himanta Biswa Sarma credited the strength of 300 seats for PM Modi's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Give Modi ji 400 seats and PoK will be in India’: Assam CM

Invoking Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Assam CM stated, "Kashmir has two parts: one with Pakistan and the other with India. Give Modi-ji 400 seats, and watch how we bring Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir back to India."

He will also make India a 'Vishwaguru' and the world's best economy," Sarma claimed.

The general elections are being held in seven phases and the counting is scheduled for June 4.

With inputs from ANI