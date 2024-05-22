 Lok Sabha elections: Delhi metro services on all lines to begin at 4am on May 25 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lok Sabha elections: Delhi metro services on all lines to begin at 4am on May 25

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2024 06:09 PM IST

Delhi will vote in a single phase for all seven Lok Sabha seats, which will see a fight between the BJP and the INDIA bloc — comprising Congress and AAP.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Wednesday that all metro lines will be operational at 4am on May 25, the day of the sixth phase of voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The statement added that trains till 6am will operate in the gaps of 30 minutes.
The statement added that trains till 6am will operate in the gaps of 30 minutes. (Hindustan Times)

DMRC said in a statement, “On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25th May, 2024 (Saturday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility.”

The statement added that trains till 6am will operate in the gaps of 30 minutes. “The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, normal Metro trains services will run throughout the day.”

Delhi will vote in a single phase for all seven Lok Sabha seats, which will see an intense fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc — comprising Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Earlier, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) announced that additional bus services will begin running on May 25 from 4am on 35 routes. Along with this, Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System Ltd. (DIMTS) will also run its bus services on 46 routes.

The routes are planned to make it easy for employees, security personnel, and officers living in far-off locations in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi's border areas, to reach the polling stations in Delhi.

The bus routes include — Tikri Border to Punjabi Bagh, Azadpur to Auchandi Border, Azadpur to Qutub Garh, Lampur Border to Azadpur, Dahisra Border to Mori Gate, Loni Gol Chakkar to Shivaji Stadium, Harsh Vihar to Central Terminal, Anand Vihar ISBT to Avantika/Rohini, Anand Vihar to Uttam Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 3 to Dhaula Kuan, Noida Sector-34 to ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Badarpur Border to Mori Gate, Badarpur Border to Shahbad Mohammadpur, Aya Nagar to Badarpur Border, Kapashera Border to Mori Gate, Nanakhedi Border to Tilak Nagar, Shikarpur, Daurala, and Dhansa Border to Tilak Nagar, Mehrauli to New Delhi Railway Station, Uttam Nagar to Mori Gate, Badarpur to Anand Vihar ISBT, Chhatarpur Metro Station to New Delhi Railway Station, Najafgarh to Nehru Place, Jahangirpuri to Nizamuddin Railway Station, and Avantika to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Lok Sabha elections in Delhi will take place for the following constituencies — Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi.

