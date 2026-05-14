Woman gang-raped in moving bus by conductor, driver in Delhi; accused arrested

A woman was allegedly raped by the driver and the conductor of a sleeper bus inside the vehicle in Delhi on Monday night, police officers aware of the investigation said on Thursday, adding that the two accused have been arrested. File photo of a Delhi Police vehicle. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Police said the survivor, who works at a factory in Mangolpuri and lives with her family in a slum cluster in Pitampura, was returning home after work when the incident took place near the B-block bus stand in Saraswati Vihar area of northwest Delhi's .

The woman said in her complaint that she had travelled part of the route in an e-rickshaw before continuing on foot. Around midnight, a sleeper bus stopped near the bus stand, she alleged, adding that when she asked a man standing near the bus about the time, he gestured towards her to come closer.

The woman alleged that two men sexually assaulted her inside the moving bus while it travelled for several kilometres towards Nangloi. Police said the bus eventually stopped near Nangloi metro station, where the woman was abandoned by the accused.