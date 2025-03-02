‘Will drink your blood’: Woman caught on video biting, beating mother over property dispute

A video circulating online shows a woman "hitting, biting" an elderly woman and saying, "maza aara hai, khoon piyungi" (This is fun, I will drink your blood), on Saturday. After the video went viral on social media, the woman's brother filed a police complaint, alleging that she had been holding their mother captive.(X/viral video)

According to an NDTV report, the woman from Haryana's Hisar was assaulting her mother over a property dispute and had been subjecting her to physical and mental harassment to get the property transferred to her name.

After the video gained traction on social media, the woman's brother filed a police complaint, alleging that she had been holding their mother captive. Following this, police registered a case against her. The video captured the woman pulling her mother's hair, slapping, and assaulting her while saying that she would “drink her blood”.

Inspector Sadhuram, station head officer of Azad Nagar Police Station, told NDTV that a case has been registered against the woman under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Video shows her mother crying, begging for mercy

According to the NDTV report, a three-minute video from Modern Saket Colony in Hisar's Azad Nagar shows the woman, identified as Rita, sitting on a bed with her mother, Nirmala Devi, who is seen crying.

In the video, Rita is seen scolding her mother before delivering a hard blow to her leg and then biting her thigh, disregarding her cries of pain.

As Nirmala Devi continues to weep, Rita grabs her by the hair, pulls her down, and seemingly bites her again, even as she begs for mercy. After another exchange, Rita slaps her and asks, “Will you live forever?”

The report also mentioned that a male voice can be heard in the background. Rita then kicks her mother off the bed, strikes her, and continues yelling at her. “You are forcing me to do this,” she says while hitting her again, pulling her hair, and pushing her.

In his complaint, Rita’s brother, Amardeep Singh, said that his sister married Sanjay Punia, a resident of a village near Rajgarh, two years ago but soon returned to their maternal home. He alleged that after coming back, she started harassing their mother over property issues and even made her husband stay with them.

Singh also claimed that Rita had sold a family property in Kurukshetra for ₹65 lakh, kept the money, and confined their mother in the house, pressuring her to transfer the remaining property to her name. Additionally, he accused her of preventing him from visiting their home and threatening to file false allegations against him.