Woman thrashes man in market for allegedly harassing her, UP Police arrests him after video goes viral

Uttar Pradesh Police swiftly took action and arrested a man after a viral video surfaced, showing a woman confronting and repeatedly slapping him while alleging him of harassment in a public place. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, February 25, came to light after the footage gained widespread attention online. Assistant Police Commissioner Anwarganj confirmed the arrest and stated that an investigation is underway to establish the facts and take necessary legal action. The man, identified as a resident of Ghaziabad, has been arrested.(X/@Gharkakalesh)

The accused has been identified as Adnan, son of the late Abdul Mabud, and a resident of the Bajaria police station area. His family members have claimed that he has a history of mental health issues and is currently undergoing treatment.

The viral video shows the woman repeatedly slapping Adnan in public, accusing him of harassment while onlookers observe the confrontation. The footage started making rounds on social media.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier this week, a shocking incident from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, came to light after a video went viral, showing a woman driver running over a child and fleeing the scene. The incident occurred on February 24 at around 4:30 pm inside the SG Grand Society of Raj Nagar Extension, where a five-and-a-half-year-old child was struck by a car.

The entire episode was captured on the society's CCTV cameras, and the footage quickly spread across social media. The video showed a Honda City entering the society premises and hitting the child, who was playing inside the campus. The front wheel of the vehicle rolled over the child’s body before the driver momentarily stopped to check but then fled.

The woman behind the wheel was identified as Sandhya, who was reportedly driving her husband Amit’s car at the time. Despite suffering serious injuries, the child survived the accident. According to reports, he sustained a fractured right thigh bone and multiple wounds on his right hand, left leg, and back.

Following the incident, the child’s father lodged a complaint at the Nandgram police station, urging action against the driver.

