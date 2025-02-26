25 arrested, let off on bail in Kharar society firing case

The Kharar City police on Tuesday arrested 25 persons, including students, in connection with a clash that led to gunfire in the parking lot of Future Heights Society on Kharar-Kurali Road on Monday. The accused, mostly natives of Haryana, were later let off on bail. One of the accused is on the run. The accused were identified through CCTV footage and videos recorded by onlookers. (HT File)

As per the police, the incident occurred when one of the accused got into an argument with a security guard in an inebriated state, following which he was assaulted by a group of seven men who were staying in the society as tenants. The accused then called his accomplices, who arrived with rods and sticks, leading to a violent confrontation.

Police have recovered eight cars, a motorcycle, a country-made pistol, rods, sticks, a live cartridge, and four empty 9mm bullet shells from the accused. The accused were identified through CCTV footage and videos recorded by onlookers.

The accused were booked under Section 125 (actions that endanger the safety of others or their lives), 194 (crime of affray), 194(2) (affray as a public fight that disturbs the peace), 296 (obscene acts and songs in public places), 191(3) (punishment for rioting with a deadly weapon), 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly is guilty of any crime committed by another member of that assembly) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Arms Act at Kharar city police station.

Deputy superintendent of police Karan Sandhu said, “We have arrested 25 accused in the case. One of the accused has a criminal past while a few were students and two of the accused are gym trainers in Kharar. We have recovered the illegal weapon from one Harjinder Singh of Rahon, SBS Nagar. Most of the accused were staying in rented accommodations. We are not going to tolerate any lawlessness and will take strict actions against such miscreants.”