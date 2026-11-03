Woman killed, two injured as speeding Fortuner hits family on footpath in Ahmedabad; driver held

A woman was killed, and two others were seriously injured after a speeding Toyota Fortuner ran over a family of street vendors resting on a footpath near Devasya International School in Nikol in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Monday night.

Police said a preliminary investigation is underway to determine whether the driver was under the influence of intoxicants, and a case has been registered against him. (PTI/ Representative)

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According to the police, the family was resting on a footpath when the SUV, reportedly being driven recklessly, struck them.

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"The driver of a Fortuner car, who was operating the vehicle in a reckless and negligent manner, struck a family that was resting on the footpath in the Nikol area. A woman died due to severe injuries sustained in the incident, while two other individuals suffered serious injuries," DCP Traffic (East), Nareshkumar Kanzaria, said.

Driver held, beer can found inside car

The driver abandoned the white SUV and fled but was later caught by police. A beer can was found inside the vehicle, which is registered in the name of one Viral Chaudhary.

Police said a preliminary investigation is underway to determine whether the driver was under the influence of intoxicants, and a case has been registered against him.

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{{^usCountry}} All three victims were taken to hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries. The other two remain in serious condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All three victims were taken to hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries. The other two remain in serious condition. {{/usCountry}}

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Videos from the spot showed a crowd gathering and people trying to lift the SUV off the victims. Residents said speeding and late-night racing are frequent in the area and alleged that police have failed to curb them.