Woman raped, brutalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa dies of excessive bleeding

A 45-year-old woman died of excessive bleeding after two neighbours in their 20s raped and brutalised her in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, police said on Sunday. The investigators were awaiting a postmortem report. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy inspector general Siddharth Bahuguna identified the accused as Hari Ram Korku, 27, and Sunil Korku, 26. He added that the woman suffered serious injuries to her private parts and uterus.

The investigators were awaiting the postmortem report to determine the extent of the injuries and how they were caused.

Additional police superintendent Rajesh Raghuvanshi said the woman was raped at Hari Ram Korku’s home after she attended a wedding on Friday night. She was gang-raped and left unconscious after heavy bleeding.

The woman was taken to a local community health centre, where she died on Saturday after telling doctors and her family that Hari Ram Korku and Sunil Ram Korku had sexually assaulted her.

Raghuvanshi said primary medical reports confirmed rape, brutality and serious injuries to her private parts and severe damage to her uterus. He added that the two accused have been booked for gang-rape, and the probe into the matter continued.

Opposition Congress leader Arun Yadav hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over increasing atrocities against women and tribals. He questioned chief minister Mohan Yadav, who is in charge of law and order, over his plans to control such heinous crimes.