A month after being acquitted in a murder case for lack of evidence, a 42-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter. 42-year-old arrested for raping minor daughter

According to the police, the accused was acquitted by the sessions court on March 29, in the murder case of model-actor Kritika Chaudhary. It was alleged that the accused had supplied drugs to the actor and she owed him ₹6,000. The police said that he along with an accomplice killed her in June 2017 for delaying the payment. The accused was acquitted for lack of evidence and was released from jail.

“He came out of jail on April 3, and has been staying with his wife, two daughters and a son in Dharavi. He used to threaten his 15-year-old daughter that he would stop her schooling, beat her up and sexually assault her whenever the girl was alone with him at their home,” said a police officer from Dharavi police station. According to the police, the accused sexually assaulted the minor girl multiple times between April 12 and May 5.

“The girl started feeling weak after which she narrated the incident to her elder sister. The elder sister told the mother about it. They then informed the Dharavi police. Based on the mother’s complaint, the police registered an FIR,” said a police officer.

“We have registered a case under section 63(rape), 64(imprisonment of not less than ten years) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 4(penetrative sexual assault), 5(aggravate6d penetrative sexual assault) and 6(aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012” said Raja Bidkar, senior police inspector of the Dharavi police station.