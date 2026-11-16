Woman, son killed in Barabanki as dumper hits motorcycle, drags it for 300 metres

A 65-year-old woman and her 40-year-old son were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding dumper near Bhanmau crossing in Barabanki district early on Monday, police said.

Police said the accident took place around 10km from the victims’ village, near a turn in the Kothi police station area, about 15km from the district headquarters. (Representational)

In a post on X, Barabanki police said the Kothi police completed the inquest proceedings and sent both bodies for post-mortem examination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Police said the accident took place around 10km from the victims’ village, near a turn in the Kothi police station area, about 15km from the district headquarters.

The victims were identified as Sarvesh Verma and his mother, Sharmavati, residents of Paradipu village under the Nanamau police station area. Police said the motorcycle got stuck in the dumper’s wheels and was dragged for nearly 300 metres. The woman’s body was mutilated, while one of Sarvesh’s legs was severed and found nearly 10 metres away from his body.

The victims’ family demanded the arrest of the dumper driver responsible for the accident and registration of a case against him.

Locals told the police that two more dumpers were following the vehicle that initially hit the motorcycle. They alleged that the two subsequent dumpers also ran over the mother and son before their drivers fled the scene.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to family members, Sarvesh’s father, Shiv Kumar, 70, died on November 7, and the mother and son were on their way to Ayodhya to immerse his ashes. Sarvesh is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old son. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to family members, Sarvesh’s father, Shiv Kumar, 70, died on November 7, and the mother and son were on their way to Ayodhya to immerse his ashes. Sarvesh is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old son. {{/usCountry}}