Woman strangled to death over dowry demands in Uttar Pradesh, in-laws booked

Nearly two months after her wedding, a woman was killed allegedly by her in-laws here after she failed to fulfil their dowry demands, police said on Thursday. Before killing her, Roshni's in-laws harassed her and demanded gold jewellery and cash.(Unsplash/representational)

While her in-laws claimed she committed suicide, her family alleged she was strangled to death by her husband and his family. Four people, including the woman's husband, have been booked, police said.

According to the FIR, Roshni Vishwakarma married Pradeep Vishwakarma of Sadashiv Patti village under Koirauna police station limits on March 6 under the Uttar Pradesh government's 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana'.

However, Pradeep's family was dissatisfied over not receiving dowry and insisted on holding another wedding ceremony on May 31 to pressure Roshni's family, said the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's brother.

After the second wedding ceremony, Roshni's in-laws started harassing her and demanding gold jewellery and cash. She was killed at her in-laws' place on June 15. The accused took her body to the Gopiganj community health centre, nearly 20 kilometres from their home, in an attempt to destroy evidence, it added.

Inspector Amit Kumar Singh of Gopiganj police station said Pradeep, his mother Radha Devi, father Balram Vishwakarma and sister Poonam have been booked under Section 85 (husband or relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The investigation into the case is being led by Circle Officer Chaman Singh Chawda.