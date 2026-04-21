'Women can't enter politics without...': Pappu Yadav's remarks draw notice from Bihar women's panel

The Bihar State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of remarks made by independent MP Pappu Yadav on women, saying that politicians “prey” on women and that they can't enter politics without going to a “male leader's room”. Independent MP Pappu Yadav during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (PTI)

The state women's body has issued a notice to Yadav, seeking his response within three days on why he made the statements and why his Lok Sabha membership should not be cancelled.

What did Pappu Yadav say? The notice follows a series of remarks by Yadav on the condition of women in society and politics, while talking about the recent women's reservation amendment bill which was defeated in Lok Sabha over disagreement on the issue of delimitation.

Pappu Yadav said, "...In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this."

"Who is indulging in domestic violence? Who preys on women, from America to India, it is politicians! 90% of women cannot start in politics without going to a male leader's room," he said.