Remarks of U’khand min’s husband on Bihar women spark outrage

PATNA Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya and her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu

A controversial statement made by husband of an Uttarakhand minister that “girls from Bihar are available for marriage at ₹20,000- ₹25,000” has stoked a major controversy in state, with Saharsa MLA IP Gupta, chief of the Indian Inclusive Party, announcing ₹10 lakh for anyone who would capture and bring the husband to Bihar.

According to reports, Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, made the tendentious remarks in Almora last month. A purported video, which has surfaced on social media, shows Sahu allegedly saying, “Will you get married in old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar… you can get one there for ₹20,000 to ₹25,000.” Speaking at an event in Almora, Sahu also tells the audience, “Come with me, we’ll get you married.”

He has since issued an apology and both the BJP and Congress have condemned his statement, however it snowballed into a controversy as the video of him making the remarks did rounds on social media.

Interestingly, apart from other departments, Rekha Arya also holds the portfolio of Women Empowerment and Child Development.

The viral video has generated anger across political and social ranks in Bihar. On Saturday, Indrajeet Prasad Gupta said on On X: “I will give a reward of ₹10 lakh to anyone who brings the Uttarakhand leader to Bihar.”

The RJD Women’s Wing on Saturday staged a protest in Patna and demanded action against the minister’s husband as well as a public apology. The demonstration took place in the town’s Veerchand Patel Path where dozens of women activists gathered, holding placards and raising slogans to demand action. They also burnt effigy of Girdhari Lal.

Bihar State Women’s Commission (BSWC) has also taken a strong stance on the matter. The commission has taken suo-motu cognisance of the case and wrote to Uttarakhand chief minister demanding action. The commission said that the statement not only hurt the dignity of women but also crossed the limit of decency and is highly reprehensible.

BSWC’s chairperson Apsara has called Girdhari’s remarks a direct attack on the self-respect of women. She has urged the Uttarakhand government to take swift and appropriate action. The chairperson has demanded a public clarification and apology from Girdhari.

The BJP’s Bihar unit also sought a public apology from him for disrespecting women of Bihar. BJP spokesperson Prabhakar Mishra criticised Sahu and said that a woman is not a commodity for sale or bargain. “This statement is not only an insult to Bihar but to every woman, and action will be ensured against such individuals,” he added.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the statement on X, calling it indicative of the BJP’s “toxic mindset” towards women, and sarcastically referencing previous allegations of BJP leaders allegedly buying votes for ₹10,000.

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram criticised the BJP over the issue, saying, “It is the nature of the BJP to disrespect the people of Bihar.”

BJP ally JD(U)’s MP Rampreet Mandal termed Sahu’s statement as “extremely objectionable”. He demanded his written apology on the same. “Either Girdharilal ji has not received proper values from his family, or he is not educated. I would appeal to him, as well as to our Prime Minister and CM to take note of this matter,” he added.