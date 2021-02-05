Won't be intimidated, silenced: Meena Harris after protests over farmers' tweets
Meena Harris, an American lawyer and the niece of US vice president Kamala Harris, has defended her support to protesting farmers in India after her pictures were burnt by the activists of the United Hindu Front. Harris shared a photo of a protest against her over her posts in support of the farmers' agitation. The activists also burned the pictures of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and pop star Rihanna, who have both supported the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.
"I spoke out in support of human rights for Indian farmers, and look at the response," Meena Harris tweeted on Thursday and also shared a photo by Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui. "I won't be intimidated, and I won't be silenced," the 36-year-old said in another tweet.
Meena Harris has been tweeting on the issue for some days now. “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest,” Harris also tweeted as tagged Thunberg’ sport.
Also read | US says it supports reform but cautions against curbs
“It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters,” she had said in a February 3 tweet.
Her tweet came after Rihanna wrote "why aren't we talking about this?!", with a link to a news story about an internet blackout at the protest camps where tens of thousands of farmers have been since November last year. Thunberg also tweeted a story about the blackout. “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thunberg said on Tuesday, as she tagged a CNN news report headlined: "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police."
She also shared "a toolkit for those who want to help". "Here's a toolkit if you want to help," tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document which has urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support farmers' protest. She later deleted the tweet and shared a link to a new document saying that the previous tweet had an outdated document.
Also read | Battle to begin with repeal of farm laws, says Mo Dhaliwal who created 'toolkit
The government issued a statement and several celebrities, sportsmen and other public figures also tweeted with the hashtags "IndiaAgainstPropaganda" and "IndiaTogether". The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) to probe a “toolkit”. The FIR was registered by the cyber cell of the Delhi Police under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 124A (spreading disharmony), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riots) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups).
Battle to begin with repeal of farm laws, says Mo Dhaliwal who created 'toolkit'
