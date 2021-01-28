World Economic Forum launches Global artificial intelligence alliance
- It brings together over 100 leading companies, governments, international organisations, non-profits and academics united in their commitment to maximising AI's societal benefits while minimising its risks, the WEF said in a release.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday launched the Global AI Action Alliance (GAIA), an initiative to accelerate the adoption of inclusive, transparent and trusted artificial intelligence.
The GAIA is a multi-stakeholder collaboration platform designed to accelerate the development and adoption of such tools globally and in industry sectors.
It brings together over 100 leading companies, governments, international organisations, non-profits and academics united in their commitment to maximising AI's societal benefits while minimising its risks, the WEF said in a release.
"AI holds the potential to deliver enormous benefits to society, but only if it is used responsibly. We are launching the Global AI Action Alliance along with our partners to shape a positive, human-centred future for AI at this decisive moment in its development," Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, said.
A Steering Committee consisting of top global leaders from industry, government, academia and civil society will guide the alliance.
The committee is co-chaired by IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, and Patrick J McGovern Foundation's President Vilas Dhar. The foundation is a global AI and data philanthropy.
"Artificial intelligence could contribute over USD 14 trillion to the global economy by 2035 while dramatically improving the lives of billions, but it will only achieve its potential if it is used responsibly," the release said.
Supported by a grant from the Patrick J McGovern Foundation, the alliance provides a community for real-time learning and rapid scaling of proven approaches to ethical AI, as well as a forum to accelerate collective action on emerging challenges and issues, it added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leaders at Singhu take out 'Sadbhavna' rally to reinforce unity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh arrested for alleged conversion bid
- The accused allegedly tried to lure a group of villagers by offering them ₹10,000 each if they converted to Christianity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India continues to remain engaged with US at all levels: MEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phone call planned between Jaishankar and Blinken to discuss bilateral ties: MEA
- On Wednesday, the new US administration began its formal contacts with India’s top leadership as secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reached out to their counterparts Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval to discuss defence cooperation and the Indo-Pacific region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gita Gopinath cautions against tightening of policy support amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal CM Mamata meets Hindi-speaking people, urges them to elect TMC
- Banerjee’s move was described as significant by party leaders since she has branded the BJP’s central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minster Amit Shah, both of whom hail from Gujarat, as “outsiders”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
44 vials of Covid vaccine go waste in UP’s Sambhal
- Covid vaccine vials are kept at a certain temperature and they get wasted if the temperature goes below the prescribed level.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Maharashtra-Karnataka border row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Economic Forum launches Global artificial intelligence alliance
- It brings together over 100 leading companies, governments, international organisations, non-profits and academics united in their commitment to maximising AI's societal benefits while minimising its risks, the WEF said in a release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED books Amazon to probe alleged FEMA, FDI violations
- In a judgment last month, the Delhi High Court said that Amazon appeared to have indirectly obtained control of Future Retail's Big Bazaar without the government’s approval.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 more detained in connection with Republic Day violence in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort saw 'irreplaceable' damage, historic brass urns missing: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft launches Taj Mahal inspired engineering hub in Noida
- The IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal. Microsoft said that its design will amalgamate the company's technological prowess with locally sourced materials. It will feature artworks by local artisans and incorporate features of the Taj, like vaulted doorways, marble inlays and domes, arches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kisan Mahapanchayat calls off protest at Shahjahanpur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Assam villagers killed in firing at Busu Dima festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox