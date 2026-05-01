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    World War II-era unexploded shell found in Assam’s Tinsukia, defused: Army

    A suspected WWII-era unexploded shell was found in Assam’s Tinsukia near the Arunachal border and safely neutralised by the Indian Army, officials said.

    Updated on: May 01, 2026 8:36 PM IST
    By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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    An unexploded shell, suspected to be from the World War II era, was recovered from Assam’s Tinsukia district near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Wednesday and was successfully neutralised by the Indian Army, officials said on Friday.

    Indian Army defused a suspected WWII-era shell found during excavation in Tinsukia.
    Indian Army defused a suspected WWII-era shell found during excavation in Tinsukia.

    The Army said in a statement that the unexploded ordnance (UXO), measuring around 12 inches in length and 6 inches in diameter, was recovered from the Ledo–Lekhapani area in Tinsukia district.

    According to Army officials, the object, suspected to be a World War II-era shell, was initially discovered at Singri village under the Ledo police outpost when a local resident and his workers were digging near a shop.

    “During the excavation, workers noticed a large metallic object buried underground and alerted authorities after suspecting it could be dangerous,” an official said.

    Locals informed the police, following which a team, accompanied by security personnel, reached the site, cordoned off the area, and temporarily evacuated nearby residents as a precautionary measure.

    The Indian Army’s Red Shield Division deployed a specialised bomb disposal team to the site on Thursday. They secured the entire area, evacuated civilians from the vicinity, and established a safety perimeter before safely transporting the shell for disposal.

    “The UXO was carefully handled and transported to a designated safe location away from civilian habitation. It was subsequently neutralised in a controlled manner without causing any collateral damage,” the Army said in its statement.

    The Ledo–Lekhapani belt in eastern Assam had a strategic role during World War II, when the area served as a key military logistics route connecting India to Burma through the historic Stilwell Road. “Given the region’s historical significance as part of the World War II-era Stilwell Road corridor and Allied military operations in the eastern sector, officials suspected the shell to be a wartime remnant,” the Army said.

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    News/India News/World War II-era Unexploded Shell Found In Assam’s Tinsukia, Defused: Army
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