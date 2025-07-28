‘You would have 6 wars…’: Trump repeats India-Pak ceasefire claim despite Jaishankar's fact-check

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his claims of stopping a conflict between India and Pakistan while citing the recent ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia. The remark came even as external affairs minister S Jaishankar in Parliament said there was no US involvement in the ceasefire between the two countries. US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, July 25, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Trump said there would be six wars going on globally “if weren't around”, adding he also helped end the conflict between India and Pakistan.

"We have many ceasefires going on... If I weren't around, you would have six major wars going on. India would be fighting with Pakistan. You see what we did yesterday with two nations that we were trading with," Trump said, while referring to the recent ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

The remark comes after Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire after five days of fighting over long-disputed border issue, in which at least 33 people were killed.

Also Read: ‘Trump never called’: Jaishankar rejects US trade offer claim over India-Pak ceasefire

Trump said he warned the two countries that he is not going to do any trade with the two nations unless they settle their differences.

"During the trade, I said, I am not going to do any trade deals unless you guys settle your differences and we got them settled in 24 hours. They just announced that it was settled," Trump said, according to CNBC-TV18.

Earlier in the day, S Jaishankar categorically denied Trump's claim of intervening in India-Pakistan conflict and using trade offers to make the two countries reach a ceasefire understanding.

Jaishankar, while speaking during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Parliament, said there was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump between April 22 and June 17.

Also Read: ‘10 or 12 days’: Trump gives Putin fresh deadline to end Ukraine war

“I want to make two things very clear. One, at no stage in any conversation with the United States was there any linkage with trade and what was going on,” Jaishankar said.

"Secondly, there was no call between the Prime Minister (Modi) and President Trump from the 22nd of April when President Trump called up to convey his sympathy and the 17th of June, when he called up Prime Minister (Modi) in Canada to explain why he could not meet,” the minister added.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on Truth Social that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, the US President has repeated his claim on several occasions that he helped settle the conflict between India and Pakistan.

However, India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.