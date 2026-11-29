The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday urged all Opposition parties to take a stand against the Centre’s Centre’s proposed delimitation bill, alleging that the move was intended to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party’s grip on power. He said that if the Opposition goes ahead with it, the younger generation will never forgive it. (edited)

CJP's Saurav Das addressing a press conference on the proposed delimitation bill (CJP/YouTube) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His remarks came ahead of a special Parliament session from November 30 to December 3, with the government preparing to introduce two key legislations linked to delimitation and women's reservation.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, CJP co-convenor Saurav Das claimed that the BJP was redrawing the constituencies by increasing the number of seats in the party's strongholds, helping the party tighten its grip on power for the long term.

Follow Delimitation Bill LIVE Updates

Deep Dive Why is the CJP urging Opposition parties to oppose the delimitation bill? CJP co-convenor Saurav Das alleges the bill could redraw constituencies to benefit the BJP and strengthen its hold on power. He also objects that delimitation decisions under the proposal could not be challenged in court. What changes do the proposed delimitation bills seek to make? The proposed legislation would allow a 50% increase in Lok Sabha and state assembly seats. It is linked to a constitutional amendment enabling women’s reservation after the first delimitation exercise following its commencement. Why has the DMK said it will support the delimitation bill? MK Stalin said the proposal provides a 50% increase in constituencies for all states based on the 1971 population, which he said addressed the DMK’s demands. The party has also called for Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats to remain at 7.18% and states’ relative representation to be frozen for 25 years.

"The most astonishing thing is that decisions taken under this delimitation bill cannot even be challenged in court. That means if someone believes that electoral districts are being redrawn in an improper manner, they will not even be able to go to court and argue their case. Why is this being done? It is being done solely to benefit the BJP, so that the Opposition is completely eliminated from the country," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CJP's message to opposition parties

{{^usCountry}} Das also accused the BJP of engaging in blatant horse-trading by allegedly poaching MPs from other political parties and urged opposition parties and MPs to stand against the proposed delimitation bill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Das also accused the BJP of engaging in blatant horse-trading by allegedly poaching MPs from other political parties and urged opposition parties and MPs to stand against the proposed delimitation bill. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Criticising non-NDA parties for backing the bill, he said, "The political parties sitting in the Opposition have a responsibility to strengthen and support the movement that the youth are leading, and to amplify the voices of young people. But instead of doing that, there are certain parties that are currently supporting the BJP and helping it pass the delimitation bill."

Also Read | ‘Every decision made in interest of Tamil Nadu’: MK Stalin as Rahul Gandhi, key INDIA bloc leaders head for delimitation talks

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We want to tell all the political parties that are going to help the BJP pass this unholy bill—a bill that will destroy our nation and its democracy—that we are watching you. The young people are watching you. We have great expectations from political parties to hold the fort. But if you betray this country, the younger generation will never forgive you," he continued.

The CJP leader also said that while the movement supported women's reservation in Parliament, the government's intentions for delimitation had more to do with retaining power rather than giving equal participation to women.

"If you genuinely want to benefit women, then why are you not giving them reservation within the existing structure?," he asked. "Your entire intention is to retain power."

Centre's fresh delimitation push

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The remarks came amid a political row after the Union Cabinet approved the proposed Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, which will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The bills seek to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states and Union Territories, and facilitate 33% reservation for women in Parliament.

Also Read | The size of parliaments around the world, and how countries decide the number of lawmakers

The DMK in Tamil Nadu and BRS in Telangana have backed the delimitation proposals, expressing satisfaction with the safeguards protecting the representation of southern states. The opposition INDIA bloc has opposed the bills and reiterated its demand to implement the 33% women's quota in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}