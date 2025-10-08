Right-wing YouTuber Ajeet Bharti booked in Punjab for ‘casteist’ posts ‘inciting violence’ against CJI BR Gavai

Police in Punjab have booked right-wing influencer Ajeet Bharti among others in over a dozen FIRs registered by Wednesday evening, October 8, for “casteist” and “provocative” remarks made on social media about Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, whom a lawyer tried attack with a shoe in the Supreme Court on October 6. Ajeet Bharti in a video clip going viral from his YouTube channel.(YT)

AAP minister Harpal Singh Cheems also accused the Centre ruling BJP of “fostering anti-Dalit sentiment” in the country at a press conference on the saame day.

Nub of Punjab FIR on Ajeet Bharti, others

The FIRs number between 12 and 15 — could be more as cases are being registered — and name at least 28 accused, sources told HT. Almost all the accused are from outside Punjab and have been booked under non-bailable sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other laws.

An officer told HT that the main faces in the apparently casteist posts include two right-wing influencers: Ajeet Bharti, who is a YouTuber, and Kaushlesh Rai, who heads a news portal.

A video clip of these two men, discussing the CJI's remarks about a Hindu idol in September, has gone viral since the attack bid. In it, they allegedly incited Hindus to act against Gavai, officials said.

BJP to blame, says AAP

Finance minister Cheema, a Dalit face of the Aam Aadmi Party government, said in a press conference that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is to blame for “dangerous anti-Dalit atmosphere in the country”.

He said the attack bid on the CJI was an assault on the Supreme Court, the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar, and millions of Dalits nationwide.

At his press conference in Chandigarh, Cheema said the AAP will never allow the BJP’s anti-Dalit policies and strategies to succeed.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had demanded legal action by the Centre against the attacker, 71-year-old Delhi lawyer Rakesh Kishore, for the act.

“AAP is actively formulating a comprehensive legal and social strategy in response to the attack on the Chief Justice," Cheema said.

“We plan to launch a widespread campaign about the issue and ensure that rigorous legal action is taken against all the guilty parties,” he added.