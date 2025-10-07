Right-wing influencer Ajeet Bharti faces scrutiny online after ‘shoe attack’ on CJI Gavai

Ajeet Bharti, a right-wing YouTuber and influencer, is at the centre of scrutiny online after a lawyer, on October 7, tried to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India over some remarks the judge had made in a petition related to a Hindu idol. Ajeet Bharti in a video clip going viral from his YouTube channel.(YT)

Begusarai (Bihar) resident Ajeet Bharti, who identifies himself as a media personality, and two of his podcast guests allegedly abused CJI BR Gavai and incited people to attack him over “Hindu pride”, as per clips from one of his recent YouTube videos.

Reacting to these clips going viral, Bharti doubled down and put up a video on his X and other social platforms hours after the show-hurling, taunting the CJI and smirking at the incident.

He captioned it: “Gavai is a lousy, undeserving judge judge, and he should face a contempt (of court) case.”

Among other, more direct remarks about his Dalit-Ambedkarite background for instance, Bharti said in the video: “I wanted to make a video about ‘shoes and the Chief Justice’ after seeing his shoes in a photo recently, but could not shoot that one for some reason. Well, it seems ‘shoes’ were sticking to him ever since!"

There was, meanwhile, social media chatter that Ajeet Bharti was being questioned or even been arrested by the police. But Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla dismissed these theories when contacted by HT.

Watch | ‘You go to Mauritius and say…’: CJI BR Gavai shoe attacker Rakesh Kishore reacts

Ajeet Bharti, who has nearly 5 lakh X followers and over 7 lakh YouTube subscribers, has in the past made news and courted controversies, including over objectionable remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi some months ago.

What attacker said about throwing shoe at CJI

Rakesh Kishore, the 71-year-old lawyer who shouted “Sanatan dharma ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma or Hinduism)” as he attempted to attack the CJI, on Tuesday defended his actions.

He said was “deeply hurt” by the CJI’s remarks during a previous hearing related to a religious matter. The Bar Council of India has suspended Kishore’s licence with immediate effect.

Police let him off after questioning for about three hours as the CJI or SC office did not file any charges, instead asking for his release. "His shoe and documents were also released," a police officer told HT.

What CJI remarked in case over Hindu idol

As for the matter that allegedly angered Rakesh Kishore and Ajeet Bharti, CJI Gavai had on September 16 dismissed a case demanding restoration of an idol of Lord Vishnu at the temple complex at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. He had said it's an archaeological site, so the ASI (Archeological Survey of India) would need to give permissions.

“Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now," the CJI had then remarked.

After an uproar mostly social media, he addressed it in open court a couple of days later, saying he meant no disrespect. "I respect all religions... This happened on social media," he said.

Even after the shoe incident, which occurred just before noon, CJI Gavai did not react adversely, instead continuing with proceedings once the angry lawyer was taken away.

What PM, Sonia said on attempted attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a condemnation of the incident in the evening, saying he had spoken to the CJI and that every Indian is angered by the incident. “There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation,” said PM Modi in his post.

Earlier, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was among Opposition leaders who reacted.

She said, “No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself. It is an assault not just on him but on our Constitution as well. Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious, but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage."

Former law minister Kapil Sibal had questioned why PM Modi had not said anything for a long time after the incident.