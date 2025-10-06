No case filed, shoe returned: Cops on lawyer who tried to attack Chief Justice Gavai in Supreme Court

Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer who tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday, October 6, told the police he was upset with him over his recent remarks related to the Khajuraho temples. CJI BR Gavai responded to the attack on him by asking to continue with the matters before him: “Don’t get distracted by all this."(ANI File)

A police official told HT: “He brought a paper as well in which he wrote ‘Sanatan dharma ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan’ (India will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma or Hinduism).”

He was questioned for about three hours. "However, no action has been taken against him as the SC office did not file any charges and asked for the lawyer to be released. His shoe and documents were also released."

The lawyer is in his 70s and has multiple bar association cards, the official said.

As for the remark that had angered him, CJI Gavai had said on September 16, while dismissing a case demanding restoration of an idol of Lord Vishnu at the temple complex at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh: “Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now."

He had added, "It’s an archaeological site and ASI (Archeological Survey of India) needs to give permission etc."

After an uproar mostly social media, Justice Gavai addressed the controversy in open court a couple of days later, saying he meant no disrespect. "I respect all religions...This happened on social media," he said.