‘Assault not just on him…’: Sonia Gandhi on shoe hurled at Chief Justice Gavai in Supreme Court

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has condemned incident in the Supreme Court on Monday wherein a lawyer tried to attack the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, by hurling a shoe at him. Sonia Gandhi is Congress parliamentary party chairperson.(PTI File)

“No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself. It is an assault not just on him but on our Constitution as well. Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage,” Sonia Gandhi's statement read.

The shocking statement comes after 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, allegedly almost hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai during a court proceeding, but was stopped by the security personnel.

Also Read: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore suspended by Bar Council for throwing shoe at CJI in Supreme Court

The incident took place on Monday when a bench led by the CJI was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers. Following the incident, the Bar Council of India has suspended him from practice for breach of decorum.

The lawyer approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it at the chief justice. However, the security personnel immediately intervened and escorted him out of the courthouse, preventing the attack.

Also Read: No case filed, shoe returned: Cops on lawyer who tried to attack Chief Justice Gavai in Supreme Court

A senior official said, "The lawyer is in his 70s and has multiple bar association cards. He said he was upset with the CJI's statement during Khajurao temple hearing. He bought a paper as well in which he wrote "Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nhi sahega Hindustan"."

The lawyer was questioned for around 3 hours and was released thereafter. However, no action has been taken against him as the Supreme Court did not file any charges and asked for the lawyer to be released, according to officials.