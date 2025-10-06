CJI Gavai 'unfazed' after shoe thrown at him in court: 'These things do not..'

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Monday responded to the attack on him in the Supreme Court, when a lawyer tried to remove his shoe and throw it at him during court proceedings. The CJI said that such things do not affect him and asked the court to continue with the hearing. The incident took place while the CJI was mentioning the cases(ANI)

“Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he told the lawyers present in the court.

Notably, the incident took place when a bench led by the CJI was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

The lawyer approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judge. However, the security personnel immediately intervened and escorted him out of the court premises, preventing the attack.

As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan).”

People aware of the matter told HT that the lawyer has been identified as Rakesh Kishore.

The top court’s security has launched a probe into the incident. More details about the lawyer and possible motives are awaited.

Khajuraho idol remarks row

The incident comes days after CJI BR Gavai's remarks, while rejecting a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh, sparked a massive controversy on social media.

The Chief Justice had asked the petitioner to "ask the deity to do something."

“This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation,” he said.

Many Hindu organisations wrote on social media that he had “mocked” their beliefs.

In a clarification later, the CJI said that he respects all religions. “Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed on social media in a certain manner... I respect all religions,” CJI Gavai said.