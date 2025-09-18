‘I respect all religions’: CJI BR Gavai after Khajuraho idol remarks row

After his remarks on Lord Vishnu's idol in Khajuraho sparked a row, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Thursday clarified his stance and said that he respects all religions. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai (ANI File)

“Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been misportrayed on social media...I respect all religions,” Livelaw quoted CJI Gavai as saying.

CJI's clarification comes just days after he, on Tuesday, dismissed a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh, and asked the petitioner to "ask the deity to do something."

“This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation," CJI Gavai had said.

The CJI had clarified that the issue squarely fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). He also said that the petitioner could go and worship at the Shiva Temple in the meantime.

“In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there. There is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho," he said.

CJI BR Gavai's remarks sparked a huge controversy on social media, with various Hindu organisations saying that he had “mocked” their beliefs. Posts calling for the CJI's impeachment also went viral, with users emphasising that the remarks hurt religious sentiment.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Alok Kumar called for exercising restraint in speech, especially within the courtroom.

Several advocates have also written to CJI Gavai, asking him to withdraw his statement against Lord Vishnu and Sanatan Dharma.

