Lawyer Rakesh Kishore suspended by Bar Council for throwing shoe at CJI in Supreme Court

The Bar Council of India has suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore from practice for trying to hurl his shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Monday.

The lawyer, who is in his 70s, told the police he was upset with him over his recent remarks related to the Khajuraho temples. The Supreme Court of India(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

A police official told HT: “He brought a paper as well in which he wrote ‘Sanatan dharma ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan’ (India will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma or Hinduism).”

He was questioned for about three hours. "However, no action has been taken against him as the SC office did not file any charges and asked for the lawyer to be released. His shoe and documents were also released."

Notably, the incident took place on Monday when a bench led by the CJI was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

The lawyer approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it at the CJI. However, the security personnel immediately intervened and escorted him out of the courthouse, preventing the attack.

As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan).”

CJI BR Gavai responded to the attack on him in the Supreme Court and said that such things do not affect him. He asked the court to continue with the hearing.

“Don’t get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he told the lawyers present in the court.

The Khajuraho idol row

The incident comes days after CJI BR Gavai's remarks, while rejecting a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh, sparked a massive controversy on social media.

The Chief Justice had asked the petitioner to "ask the deity to do something."

“This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation,” he said.

Many Hindu organisations wrote on social media that he had “mocked” their beliefs.

In a clarification later, the CJI said that he respects all religions. “Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed on social media in a certain manner... I respect all religions,” CJI Gavai said.

