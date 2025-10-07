'When it comes to Sanatan Dharma…': Suspended lawyer Rakesh Kishore defends 'shoe attack' on CJI BR Gavai

Suspended lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court on Monday, said he was “deeply hurt” by the CJI’s remarks and accused the judiciary of being biased against issues related to Sanatan Dharma. Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and lawyer Rakesh Kishore

Rakesh Kishore, 71, who was immediately restrained by security personnel during the courtroom incident, has since been suspended by the Bar Council of India. Speaking to news agency ANI after the episode on Tuesday, he said his actions were not driven by anger but by emotional pain over what he described as repeated judicial interference in Hindu practices.

“No, the thing is, I was deeply hurt. On September 16th, a PIL (public interest litigation) was filed by an individual in the chief justice’s court. Justice Gavai completely mocked it. Mockery in the sense that he said, ‘Go pray to the idol, ask the idol to restore its own head,’” Kishore said.

He claimed that the judiciary acts differently when cases involve other communities. “We see that the same Chief Justice takes big steps when a case comes up against other communities... In Haldwani, railway land is encroached upon by a specific community. When attempts were made to remove the encroachment, the Supreme Court imposed a stay three years ago, which is still in effect today. Similarly, when the Nupur Sharma case came up, the court said, ‘You have spoiled the atmosphere’. They do all that. That is perfectly fine,” he said.

Kishore alleged that the court tends to pass restrictive orders whenever matters related to Hindu traditions are brought up. “Whenever an issue related to our Sanatan Dharma comes up, whether it is Jallikattu, or determining the height of Dahi Handi, or any small or large issue, this Supreme Court continues to pass some kind of order regarding it. I am very sad that they should not be doing this,” he said.

Kishore also responded to criticism for targeting the country’s top judge, saying, “The CJI should think that when he is sitting on such a high constitutional post, he should understand the meaning of 'Milord' and uphold its dignity... You go to Mauritius and say that the country will not run with a bulldozer. I ask the CJI and those opposing me: Is the bulldozer action by Yogi ji against those who encroached on government property wrong?... I am hurt and will continue to be so...”

Defending himself, Kishore maintained that he had no political or organisational backing and had never been involved in any criminal activity. “Although I am strongly against violence, you must also consider why a non-violent, simple, honest person, who has no case against him till date and doesn’t belong to any group, had to do all this? This is certainly something worth thinking about,” he said.

How BJP reacted

The Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemned the attempted attack on Gavai and said such anti-social acts have no place in a democratic society governed by the Constitution.

Its national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the incident has hurt every Indian and such conduct is utterly condemnable in terms of the country's constitutional, social and cultural traditions.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction, Trivedi said he has expressed his anger. The BJP spokesperson also lauded the calm reaction of Gavai to the incident.

It is the duty of every India to protect the dignity of Constitution and its values, he said.

The way Gavai exhibited patience and restraint is not only appreciable but also signifies his unwavering faith in the constitutional system values, he said.

What Opposition said

Leaders of opposition parties also condemned the attack, saying it is an assault on the Constitution and it shows how hate and fanaticism have engulfed society.

The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), NCP-SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and other parties were unanimous in condemning the attack on the CJI.

The opposition party also termed the incident a shocking breach of decorum and a dangerous new low in India's democratic history, claiming it to be an assault on the judiciary and the Constitution.