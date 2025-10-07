Who is Rakesh Kishore? 72-year-old lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI Gavai in Supreme Court says he has ‘no remorse’

On Monday, an unusual occurrence took place in the Supreme Court. A 72-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai. The 72-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai.(PTI/HT Photo)

Upset by the CJI's remarks regarding the restoration of restoration of a beheaded Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho’s Javari temple in Madhya Pradesh, Kishore has stated that he felt "no guilt" after trying to harm the Chief Justice.

Claiming he was guided by a 'divine force', Kishore said he was extremely upset after Gavai's judgement on the Lord Vishnu Idol.

“The almighty was asking me every night how I could rest after such an insult.” Kishore told HT. He added that the CJI’s speech in Mauritius, where Gavai said that “India’s legal system operates under the rule of law, not under the rule of bulldozer," only provoked him further.

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India ordered for the immediate suspension of the advocate.

"On the basis of prima facie material, it appears that at about 11.35 am on 6 October 2025, in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court of India, you i.e. Advocate Rakesh Kishore, enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi vide enrolment nos..., removed your sports shoes and attempted to hurl them towards the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India during ongoing proceedings, whereupon you were detained by security,” said BCI.

Who is Rakesh Kishore?

Rakesh Kishore is a senior advocate. As per reports, Kishore is a registered member of the Supreme Court Bar Association and resides in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area.

Kishore had also enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi back in 2009. Citing police officials, Bar and Bench reported that Kishore was carrying membership cards from the Supreme Court Bar Association, Shahdara Bar Association, and the Bar Council of Delhi.