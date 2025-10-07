Shoe attacker cites CJI's Khajuraho remark: 'Almighty asked me how I could rest'

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai faced an attack at the Supreme Court premises on Monday as a lawyer tried to throw his shoe at him. The incident sparked huge outrage across the country, and the attacker, identified as 72-year-old Rakesh Kishore, was handed over to the Delhi Police. Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

However, the lawyer was reportedly released after the Supreme Court registry refused to press any charges.

During questioning by the police, Rakesh Kishore showed no remorse and even cited a recent judgment by the Supreme Court as he defended his failed attack at CJI Gavai.

A plea in Supreme Court had sought reconstruction and reinstallation of the idol at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex. The CJI-led bench had declined to hear the plea, observing that the issue came under the purview of the Archaeological Survey of India, and asked the petitioner to "ask the deity to do something."

Citing the same, Rakesh Kishore said he “couldn't sleep after that judgment”, and that “the almighty was asking me every night how I could rest after such an insult”.

The attacker stood by his actions and clarified that he was not affiliated with any political party, adding he was “ready to go to jail”. “It would have been better if I was in jail. My family is very unhappy with what I did. They are unable to understand,” he said.

According to news agency ANI, he had shouted "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan (India won't tolerate the insult of sanatan) as he was escorted out after the attempted attack.

SCBA joint secretary Meenesh Dubey, who met Kishore after the incident at the Supreme Court premises, said the attacker “felt no guilt” for what he did.

Not just CJI Gavai's remarks on Lord Vishnu's idol, the attacker said he was also miffed with the CJI’s speech in Mauritius on Friday, where Gavai said that “India’s legal system operates under the rule of law, not under the rule of bulldozer.” “Just because something is legalised, it does not mean it is just,” the CJI had said at the inaugural Sir Maurice Rault Memorial Lecture 2025 in Mauritius.

The failed attack at CJI Gavai took place at around 11:35 am during proceedings in Court No. 1 at the Supreme Court. Rakesh Kishore, who tried to hurl his shoe at the Chief Justice, was quickly escorted out, and police later confirmed that he had held valid access to the courtroom -- including a Bar Council of India card and a temporary Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) membership.